Ever since Mark Ruffalo took over the role of The Incredible Hulk, the character has become a fan favorite of The Avengers. The love for the big guy grew even more when Professor Hulk debuted in Avengers: Endgame. But what does the future of the Hulk hold in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Recently we’ve heard rumblings that we’ll see Hulk pop up in the upcoming She-Hulk series coming to Disney+, but apparently there’s an idea being kicked around that could give us an interesting approach to the green giant. And we’d love to see it happen.

In a recent interview with Variety, Ruffalo reiterated the talks to have him appear in the She-Hulk series, but it sounds like it’s not official just yet. The actor said:

“There’s nothing completely at a place where it’s a done deal. There’s some talk of having Banner/Hulk show up in [the Disney Plus series] ‘She–Hulk.’ If we come up with something good, that would be really interesting. Right now that’s about it. That’s all there is on the table.”

That means we’re not likely to see Hulk pop up in any other Marvel Studios movies or TV shows anytime soon. Though there’s always the chance that Ruffalo is finally doing a good job of keeping secrets, and we might see Hulk somewhere else in a small role before She-Hulk.

However, what’s much more intriguing is a certain idea that Ruffalo mentioned about doing something with Hulk on his own. Ruffalo said:

“There’s an idea that I think could be really interesting. We’ve never really followed him into his life. He’s always kind of off on the side. He’s like the Rosencrantz and Guildenstern of the Avengers. It’d be interesting to fill in all the blanks about what happened to him in between all these movies.”

That sounds like it could be a really fun concept. A Hulk movie could essentially be a series of mini-adventures. In fact, that sounds like it would be better suited for a Disney+ series rather than a movie. But it would probably be even more expensive than the rest of the Marvel Studios shows in the works because Bruce Banner and Hulk are basically a single entity now. In any case, there are plenty of possibilities left to explore with Hulk, and we hope Marvel will explore them in some capacity.