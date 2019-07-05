There aren’t many companies that make high-end, detailed action figures on the same level as quality as Hot Toys. The people behind these figures painstakingly recreate the most meticulous details of characters from Star Wars, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and various other blockbuster franchises, and they give them incredibly lifelike head and face sculpts too. Now the Marvel Comics legend who created many characters turned into Hot Toys figures, is getting (another) one of his own.

The new Hot Toys Stan Lee figure brings the late legend to life in the form of a 1/6 scale figure modeled after his cameo appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. It’s kind of the perfect meta version of Stan Lee to bring to life as what might be one of the last collectible tributes to the man himself. Check out photos of the new Hot Toys Stan Lee figure below.

Hot Toys Stan Lee Figure – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Hot Toys had this to say about the Stan Lee figure, which will be a Toy Fair exclusive available in select markets sometime later this year or early in 2020:

The highly-accurate collectible figure is specially crafted based on the appearance of Stan Lee in the movie. Featuring a newly painted head sculpt with stunning likeness, a meticulously tailored costume featuring Stan Lee’s yellow space-suit in the movie, a pair of glasses, a specially designed rock-themed diorama figure stand with intricate stone details and a specially designed space backdrop inspired by the movie scene when Rocket and Groot are Space-Traveling above Stan Lee and the Watchers!

Here’s everything that’s included with the new Hot Toys Stan Lee figure:

Movie Masterpiece Series



Newly painted head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Stan Lee in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Highly accurate facial expression with detailed wrinkles, moustache, and skin texture

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 31 cm tall

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable yellow colored gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of opened hands

One (1) pair of gesturing hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) finely crafted yellow space suit with sophisticatedly applied weathering effects, detachable helmet and life supporting backpack

One (1) pair of yellow colored space suit pants with weathering effects

One (1) pair of yellow and grey colored boots

Accessories:

One (1) pair of framed sunglasses

One (1) movie-inspired space themed backdrop

Specially designed rock themed diorama figure stand with intricate stone details

In case you forgot, here’s the second part of Stan Lee’s cameo where The Watchers get bored with his stories: