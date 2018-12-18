Even the greatest detective of all time struggles a bit with a selfie. The latest clip from the upcoming comedy Holmes & Watson shows the titular mystery-solving duo (Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly) requesting a picture with Queen Victoria (Pam Ferris), and possibly inventing the selfie long before the word entered today’s lexicon. But as the clip continues, we learn that perhaps there’s a reason that Watson’s newfangled invention never caught on.

Holmes and Watson Clip

Get your dose of dumb, anachronistic humor with the latest Holmes & Watson clip, which is full of duck-faces and selfie accidents

Detective Sherlock Holmes (Ferrell) and Dr. John Watson (Reilly) prove to be ahead of their time not with just their mystery-solving acumen, but for their innovations in the self-portrait arena, taking what Watson calls “a self-camera” while Holmes suggests to Queen Victoria that she purse her lips “like a duck-billed platypus.” But while the baffled Queen Victoria is initially game for the picture, things quickly go awry when the duo try to move the picture over to the window and end up knocking the queen out.

It’s the kind of crass physical humor that you’ll expect from a Ferrell and Reilly movie — hopefully it will end up being as good as their past collaborations such as Step Brothers, Anchorman, and Talladega Nights. I’m a little anxious that won’t be the case, with the scarcity of marketing for this movie apart from the first trailer and this newly released clip.

Written and directed by Etan Coen, Holmes & Watson stars Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Rebecca Hall, Rob Brydon, Kelly Macdonald, and Ralph Fiennes.

Here is the official synopsis for Holmes & Watson:

Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim.

Holmes & Watson hits theaters on December 25, 2018.