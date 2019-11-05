His Dark Materials got off to a strong, albeit imperfect, start last night, dropping viewers right into the alternate world where human souls take on the form of animals and James McAvoy is a bad uncle. While the first episode was comprised of a lot of Dafne Keen‘s bull-headed protagonist Lyra Belacqua running on rooftops and foreshadowing things to come, the rest of the first season of His Dark Materials looks to be packed with plot and action.

HBO has released a new His Dark Materials trailer teasing the weeks ahead of the first season, which adapts the first book in Philip Pullman’s beloved fantasy trilogy. But as we see in the intriguing new His Dark Materials season trailer, there are plenty of hints to events even further down the line.

His Dark Materials Season Trailer

His Dark Materials’ first episode may have been a (somewhat confusing) slow-burner, but the episodes that follow will burn through the plot fast, if the season trailer is anything to go by. While I confess I go into the show with extreme anticipation because of my love for Pullman’s books, which may have inoculated me to some of the more confusing narrative choices of the first episode, this trailer feels to me like it will appeal to both newcomers and old fans.

But if the overarching story isn’t any clearer (don’t worry, it’s not in the book either), at least you can be excited for the hints at armored bears, religious wars, and Ruth Wilson tearing through the scenery of this show. We only got a glimpse of her charming villain in the first episode, but this trailer doubles down on the chilling ferocity and savagery of Wilson’s Mrs. Coulter. Of course, let’s not forget the first appearance of Lin-Manuel Miranda as Lee Scoresby, a swaggering aeronaut who, as I said in my review, injects a dose of much-needed comic relief as the story takes a turn for the dark. And yes, he does sing.

His Dark Materials airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.