FX Productions has signed a first-look deal with Super Frog, the production company headed by Nate Matteson and Hiro Murai, director of Atlanta, the music video for “This Is America,” and more. The deal will encompass “all scripted and unscripted programming for FX, and potentially other divisions of Walt Disney Television as well.”

According to THR, FX just inked a big deal with Hiro Murai, one of the hottest directors working in television right now. Murai’s credits include titles like Legion, Atlanta, Barry, the “This Is America” video, Guava Island, and more. Almost every time he helms something, it tends to generate a big amount of buzz, and rightfully so: he’s very good at his job.

Here’s Murai breaking down the now-famous “Teddy Perkins” episode of Atlanta.

And here’s a video highlighting Murai’s music video work.

“Part of the fun of the process for me is that I don’t want to do something I’ve done a million times, so I’m always looking for something new and interesting,” the filmmaker said of his process.

“Hiro Murai is one of the most innovative and talented directors in media today and his contributions to Atlanta have also showcased his ability to produce incredible stories,” said Nick Grad, FX’s president of original programming. “We are thrilled to renew our first-look deal with Hiro and include Nate Matteson and Super Frog under this new deal with FX Productions to develop new series based on their creative vision.”

Murai and Matteson added: “We are thrilled to continue our relationship with FX as we build our company. They’ve long been advocates of bold, artistic storytelling, and we look forward to making many new projects together.”

While it would be nice to have a better idea of what Murai and Matteson are planning, all we know for now is that the deal “covers all scripted and unscripted programming for FX, and potentially other divisions of Walt Disney Television as well.” Murai is also attached to direct the feature film Man Alive, although we haven’t heard much about that since its announcement in 2018.