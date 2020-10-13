If you’re a fan of Netflix’s horror anthology shows The Haunting of Hill House and the recently released The Haunting of Bly Manor, especially the scores by Andy Grush and Taylor Newton Stewart (aka The Newton Brothers), we have good news. Waxwork Records is not only re-releasing the previously out of print vinyl soundtrack for The Haunting of Hill House in a new color variant, but they’re also releasing a vinyl soundtrack for The Haunting of Bly Manor for the first time.

The Haunting of Bly Manor Vinyl Soundtrack

Loosely based on the 1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw by Henry James, The Haunting of Bly Manor tells the story of a young governess hired by a man to look after his niece and nephew at the family country house after they fall into his care. Arriving at the Bly estate, she begins to see apparitions that proceed to haunt the premises. In addition to Mike Flanagan‘s thoughtful eye for terror, the suspense and scares are heightened by the show’s outstanding score, and now it can be yours on vinyl.

Here’s what Waxwork Records has to say about The Newton Brothers’ score for The Haunting of Bly Manor:

Andy Grush and Taylor Newton Stewart, known collectively as The Newton Brothers, are film score composers, record producers, conductors, and multi-instrumentalists. The duo is known for creating engaging scores and experimenting with unorthodox instruments and the usage of analog, modular synthesizers. The composing duo have been noted to create dark emotive, melodic scores while implementing aleatory noise (broken glass, metal scrapes) to evoke suspense and dread in the listener.

The Haunting of Bly Manor vinyl soundtrack is a deluxe double LP pressed on 180 gram “Lady in the Lake” Rust and Deep Blue Swirled Colored Vinyl. It comes with production stills, a 12×12 insert and deluxe packaging. You can pre-order it now at Waxwork Records for $35, and it will ship sometime in December.

If you’re looking to pick up the new color variant of The Haunting of Hill House vinyl soundtrack, you can also grab that at Waxwork Records for $35 on “Red Door” Marble Colored Vinyl Colored Vinyl.