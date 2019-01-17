At the end of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, one of the challenges keeping the key to the Elixir of Life safe is a giant game of wizard chess with some pretty deadly consequences for losing a piece. But now you can bring the game home, albeit on a smaller scale, thanks to the Noble Collection’s Harry Potter wizard chess replica.

Harry Potter Wizard Chess Replica

The Noble Collection recreated the wizard chess set from Harry Potter with incredible detail. All 32 chess pieces made of resin perfectly match those in the movie, though without the motion that knocks them off the board in the movie. The pieces measure from 2.5 to 5.5 inches in height, all on a plexiglass covered board measuring 20×20 inches.

This is a heavy duty chess set that is a must-have for any hardcore Harry Potter fan. But if you want it, you’ll have to clear out some serious galleons from your Gringotts vault. This Harry Potter wizard chess replica will cost you $399.90 over at BoxLunch right now. That’s a steep price, but the quality of the pieces and the board look like it’s more than worth the pricetag.

Or if you’re more of a Quidditch fan, you can get this alternate, intricate Harry Potter chess set:

You can have any Hogwarts Quidditch match-up you want between Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, all i the game of chess. The pieces, which are die cast and enameled, are even stored inside the board, which is made of hardwood with 24K gold plated attachments.