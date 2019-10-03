If you get bummed every now and then that you weren’t able to ship off to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry when you turned 11 years old, we’ve got something that might soften the blow a little bit.

Miraphora Mina and Eduardo Lima are the artists responsible for creating the graphic style of all the Harry Potter movies. That includes posters for the Hogwarts text books, the Marauder’s Map, The Daily Prophet, The Black Family Tree, and much more. Now you can bring some of their incredible work home to decorate your house in the form of some incredibly detailed and amazing Harry Potter wallpaper created by Mina and Lima themselves. It looks straight out of the wizarding world.

Harry Potter Wallpaper

The Daily Prophet

First up, we have a wallpaper lifted from the pages of the newspaper of the wizarding world. It’s not out of the ordinary for newspaper to be used as wallpaper, and this one brings headlines that will be familiar to Harry Potter fans. From the Quidditch World Cup to the return of Voldemort and a mass breakout from Azkaban prison, all the big stories are here.

Quidditch

This one is a little more simple, featuring a lot of golden snitches soaring around, not to mention the logo for the Quidditch World Cup. Personally, I wish there were some players flying around, or maybe the logos of some of the Quidditch teams.

The Black Family Tapestry

If you’re interested in studying the long line of wizards that come from the Black family, then you’ll want this wallpaper bringing the family tree tapestry to your bedroom. It features the faces and names of familiar wizards, and others that you may not have heard of. It has a very classic feel to it that will bring some history to any room.

The Marauder’s Map

Why fold up the map that lets you get away with mischief when you can have it easily accessible on your way. Featuring the halls and grounds of Hogwarts, you’ll see all the paths in and out of the school. Unfortunately, it doesn’t feature any of the characters little footprints walking around, but maybe you can add them yourself.

Hogwarts Library

Finally, if you’re a fan of reading the Hogwarts library as much as Hermione Granger, then you’ll want this wallpaper that features the covers of a bunch of books that you’ve seen in the various Harry Potter movies. You can even spot the spines of the book on display too.

Now for the bad news. If you want to pick up these awesome wallpapers, you’ll be paying £89, or around $109, for a 19 ?” x 32′ 9 ½” roll, straight from the MinaLima online shop. There are also instructions for where to connect the wallpaper to effectively make it look like one continuous image. But if you’re a hardcore Harry Potter fan, it’s a small price to pay for such outstanding decoration.