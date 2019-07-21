There are plenty of adults out there who still want to feel like a kid again, and a new Harry Potter-themed pop-up bar experience in Los Angeles hopes to bring a little childhood magic back to your grown up antics.

The Wizard’s Cauldron is an unofficial but cool lesson in magic and mixology that makes you feel like you’re taking a potions class at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. But in this case, the potions you’ll be making are a tasty hot mead and another kind of boozy concoction. Get more details below.

Here’s how The Wizard’s Cauldron describes their magical libation experience:

Witches and wizards of LA behold! An immersive magical pop up bar is coming LA! Unleash your inner magical being as you brew potions, cast spells, and drink more mead than you can shake a wand at. This pop-up bar will mix magic and mixology in a simmering 90-minute experience, you’ll don your robe and sip mead as you experiment in the ancient art of potion making. Concoct devilish brews for good (or evil), all under the watchful eye of our wise potions master. Complete challenges to unlock your ingredients as you embark on your magical journey!

Currently there’s only a waiting list to be notified when this event becomes available, but you can sign up there now. For the price of admission (which has yet to be revealed), you’ll get to wear a robe and wield a wand while you brew your alcoholic potions, but they’ll have to be given back at the end of your experience. If you want more to drink than the two potions you’re cooking, there will be additional drinks and food available at the bar.

For anyone who doesn’t have the money to make it over to either of the Universal Studios locations, this will be a decent substitution for being unable to visit The Hog’s Head at Hogsmeade. Maybe the other alcoholic drink will be a delicious butterbeer. At the very least, it’ll be a nice break from the usual Los Angeles bar scene. Hopefully The Wizard’s Cauldron has created some kind of house music mix inspired by Harry Potter. That could really ruin things.