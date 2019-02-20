Han Solo. Indiana Jones. Rick Deckard. Jack Ryan. Harrison Ford has embodied several cinematic legends over the course of his storied career, but he’s never lent his voice to an animated movie – until now.

Illumination’s The Secret Life of Pets 2 has been releasing a new character-centric trailer every few weeks for what feels like an eternity, but their latest finally gives us our first look at Ford’s character: a dog named Rooster. Check it out below.



Harrison Ford Secret Life of Pets 2 Trailer

You can tell Rooster is meant to be gruff because in the thumbnail for this video, he’s wearing a sign around his neck that says “How about you play dead?” Who is that message directed toward, exactly? Rooster’s human owners? Another dog? The audience? I would have loved to see Ford use this as an opportunity to let loose and have some real fun instead of leaning into his late-stage career persona, and who knows: maybe the movie gives him that opportunity by the end of this story.

Also: is it just me, or is the little nick in Rooster’s left ear a nod to Ford’s earring?

Anyway, Chris Renaud is back as the director of this animated sequel, which features a script from returning writer Brian Lynch. Comedian Patton Oswalt replaces original star Louis C.K. as Max, leading a cast that includes returning members Jenny Slate, Kevin Hart, and Eric Stonestreet. Plus, Tiffany Haddish, Nick Kroll, and Pete Holmes are joining the film as all-new characters.

Here’s the official synopsis (which isn’t much of a synopsis at all):

The Secret Life of Pets 2 will follow summer 2016’s blockbuster about the lives our pets lead after we leave for work or school each day. Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and his longtime collaborator Janet Healy will produce the sequel to the comedy that had the best opening ever for an original film, animated or otherwise.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 hits theaters on June 7, 2019.