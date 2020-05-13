Halloween is still a few months away, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start celebrating early. This Saturday, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and Blumhouse are hosting a Halloween watch party that is set to feature director David Gordon Green, star Jamie Lee Curtis, and other special guests. Those special guests include the O.G. himself, John Carpenter, as well as Judy Greer, Jason Blum, and more. Universal has already staged a Pitch Perfect watch party, and after Halloween, they have plans for Apollo 13 and The Breakfast Club.

First thing’s first: this is the 2018 Halloween we’re talking about here, not John Carpenter’s original classic (or Rob Zombie’s dirtbag remake). And that’s fine with me, because I loved the 2018 film. I’m always very excited for Halloween Kills, the follow-up film which is – as of now, at least – still scheduled to hit theaters on October 16, 2020. And the biggest appeal of taking part of this watch party –at least for me – is the prospect of hearing cast and crew members perhaps reveal some tidbits about the upcoming sequel.

Here are the details for the Halloween watch party, which is taking place this Saturday, May 16:

No one does horror quite like Blumhouse and Michael Myers. Join the production company that specializes in horror as they watch the return of Halloween alongside the film’s director David Gordon Green, Jamie Lee Curtis and special guests including: John Carpenter, Jason Blum, Judy Greer, James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle. Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago. Halloween is presented by Universal Pictures, Miramax, Blumhouse Productions and Trancas International Films. #HalloweenAtHome

And here’s when and how to join in:

In order to join, simply follow the hosts on Twitter, buy or rent the weekend’s movie at any retailer, and press play at exactly 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm BST! Select titles will also include a pre-show 15 minutes prior. Follow and use the designated hashtag for each title to participate and discuss with friends and other excited fans. Or follow this link.

Join Director David Gordon Green (@blumhouse), Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) and special guests on Twitter as they host #HalloweenAtHome Watch Party.

Saturday 5/16 at 12:45pm PT / 8:45pm BST with a post viewing commentary. https://t.co/jaX08XXID1 pic.twitter.com/jeFRDbbPqH — #HalloweenKills (@halloweenmovie) May 12, 2020

In addition to Halloween, here are details on the other watch parties Universal has coming up: