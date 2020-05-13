‘Halloween’ Watch Party with John Carpenter, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Will Give You One Good Scare This Weekend
Posted on Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 by Chris Evangelista
Halloween is still a few months away, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start celebrating early. This Saturday, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and Blumhouse are hosting a Halloween watch party that is set to feature director David Gordon Green, star Jamie Lee Curtis, and other special guests. Those special guests include the O.G. himself, John Carpenter, as well as Judy Greer, Jason Blum, and more. Universal has already staged a Pitch Perfect watch party, and after Halloween, they have plans for Apollo 13 and The Breakfast Club.
First thing’s first: this is the 2018 Halloween we’re talking about here, not John Carpenter’s original classic (or Rob Zombie’s dirtbag remake). And that’s fine with me, because I loved the 2018 film. I’m always very excited for Halloween Kills, the follow-up film which is – as of now, at least – still scheduled to hit theaters on October 16, 2020. And the biggest appeal of taking part of this watch party –at least for me – is the prospect of hearing cast and crew members perhaps reveal some tidbits about the upcoming sequel.
Here are the details for the Halloween watch party, which is taking place this Saturday, May 16:
No one does horror quite like Blumhouse and Michael Myers. Join the production company that specializes in horror as they watch the return of Halloween alongside the film’s director David Gordon Green, Jamie Lee Curtis and special guests including: John Carpenter, Jason Blum, Judy Greer, James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle. Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago. Halloween is presented by Universal Pictures, Miramax, Blumhouse Productions and Trancas International Films. #HalloweenAtHome
And here’s when and how to join in:
In order to join, simply follow the hosts on Twitter, buy or rent the weekend’s movie at any retailer, and press play at exactly 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm BST! Select titles will also include a pre-show 15 minutes prior. Follow and use the designated hashtag for each title to participate and discuss with friends and other excited fans. Or follow this link.
Join Director David Gordon Green (@blumhouse), Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) and special guests on Twitter as they host #HalloweenAtHome Watch Party.
In addition to Halloween, here are details on the other watch parties Universal has coming up:
May 23rd – Apollo 13 hosted by former NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly
A look at space with someone who has actually been! Join retired NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly, a veteran of four different space flights, as he watches his predecessors try to return back to Earth. Stranded 205,000 miles from Earth in a crippled spacecraft, astronauts Jim Lovell (Tom Hanks), Fred Haise (Bill Paxton) and Jack Swigert (Kevin Bacon) fight a desperate battle to survive. Meanwhile, at Mission Control, astronaut Ken Mattingly (Gary Sinise), flight director Gene Kranz (Ed Harris) and a heroic ground crew race against time – and the odds – to bring them home. #Apollo13AtHome
May 30th – The Breakfast Club hosted by Nerdist
Please report for Saturday detention at the library! Join Nerdist as they revisit the misfits of the John Hughes 80’s classic The Breakfast Club. They were five students with nothing in common, faced with spending a Saturday detention together in their high school library. At 7 a.m., they had nothing to say, but by 4 p.m. they had bared their souls to each other and become good friends. To the outside world they were simply the Jock, the Brain, the Criminal, the Princess and the Kook, but to each other, they would always be The Breakfast Club. #BreakfastClubAtHome