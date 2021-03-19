Jamie Foxx, Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Mad Men star January Jones and more are set to star in God is a Bullet, a movie directed by The Notebook helmer Nick Cassevetes, which follows a man who infiltrates a satanic cult that killed his ex-wife and kidnapped his daughter.

Deadline reports that Coster-Waldau is set to star in God is a Bullet as “vice detective Bob Hightower, who finds his ex-wife murdered and daughter kidnapped by a satanic cult. Frustrated by the botched official investigations, he quits the force, gets tattoos, and infiltrates the cult to hunt down the cult leader with the help of the cult’s only female victim escapee, Case Hardin (Maika Monroe).” Foxx will play a pivotal supporting role of “The Ferryman,” while January Jones and Andrew Dice Clay are also set to star

Cassavetes (The Notebook, My Sister’s Keeper, The Other Woman) is writing and directing God is a Bullet, which is based on a 1999 novel of the same name by Boston Teran. Here is the novel’s synopsis (via GoodReads):

During Christmas week in 1995, a fourteen-year-old girl is kidnapped by a bloodthirsty satanic cult. Bob Hightower, the girl’s father and a small-town cop, embarks on a desperate mission to find her but his only hope lies with Case Hardin, an ex-cult member and ex-junkie living in a halfway house in Hollywood. Their quest – his for his child, hers to exorcise her demons – becomes a primal hunt-and-chase through a savage sub-culture of drugs and ritualistic violence. But it is Bob who holds the final card to throw into the macabre ‘game’, the twentieth enigma of the tarot, the angel who signals Judgement…

God is a Bullet is certainly a loaded title (pardon the pun), though it might befit the kind of gritty revenge drama that the film appears to be. One thing that doesn’t really befit the film: Cassavetes, whose relatively small filmography for the past few years has mostly consisted of sentimental weepies and broad comedies. The last film Cassavetes directed, for example, was 2014’s The Other Woman, also starring Coster-Waldau, which was a comedy about three women who discover they’re dating the same man. Not exactly the kind of filmmaker you’d expect to helm a film that sounds like Mandy crossed with Gerard Butler B-movie. But Cassavetes, who counts beloved filmmaker John Cassavetes as his father, has directed a handful of thrillers before, including 2006’s Alpha Dog and 2002’s Denzel Washington-starring John Q., so maybe he’s up for the job.

God is a Bullet will be produced by Michael Mendelsohn from Patriot Pictures and Don Allen. Kim H. Winther and Jim Steele are co-producing. Executive-producing is Sidney Kimmel, Chuck Pacheco, Paul Johansson, and Natalie Perrotta. Pre-production has already begun in Mexico City and shooting due to start May 24, 2021.