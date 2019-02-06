When the weather warms up this spring, you just might be lucky enough to show off a new pair of sneakers inspired by your favorite characters from Game of Thrones.

Adidas has announced a new Game of Thrones sneakers collection based on the Ultra Boost 4.0 sneaker design. Each of the six limited edition pairs are inspired by House Targaryen, House Stark, House Lannister, the Night’s Watch, the White Walkers and the Mother of Dragons herself, Daenerys Targaryen. They’ll be available sometime this spring, but you can get a glimpse of the new kicks below.

Game of Thrones Sneakers Collection

House Lannister gets the Iron Man-esque red and gold shoes while House Stark goes full gray. Meanwhile, House Targaryen gets the blinding white shoes. As for the Night’s Watch, they get a nice blend of black and white, and their sworn enemies the White Walkers get some very cool ice blue sneakers. And finally, the Targaryen dragon shoes are black with a fire-like color accent of red and orange. You’ll notice that the tag on the back of each shoe also has a unique little tagline.

There’s no exact release date for the shoes yet, but with the final season of Game of Thrones coming in April, they’ll likely arrive just before the show returns. We don’t know how much they’ll cost, but limited edition shoes like this have sold for $180 or more, so prepare to drop a pretty penny if you want to pick these up.

We’ll let you know when more information on the Game of Thrones sneakers becomes available.