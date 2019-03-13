Soon, you too can take the black…T-shirt with a Game of Thrones logo emblazoned on it. As the final season of the acclaimed HBO fantasy series makes its way to the small screen, several new Game of Thrones merchandise lines have made themselves available to fans.

The first is the Game of Thrones capsule collection by John Varvatos, an 11-piece menswear clothing line that includes luxury coats and pants created in a medieval style inspired by Westeros, as well as more traditional graphic T-shirts. On its heels comes collection of tie-in novels made by HBO and Insight Editions that go behind the scenes of the show. Read more about the new Game of Thrones merchandise below.

Game of Thrones Capsule Collection by John Varvatos

Luxury menswear lifestyle brand John Varvatos is teaming up with HBO to launch a menswear capsule collection inspired by Game of Thrones. The 11-piece collection includes “artisanal hand-dyed leather outerwear, cross-over Henley, pants, a textured messenger bag and graphic prints depicted on spray dyed tees,” as well as details from the series woven through the collection. Mostly — apart from the T-shirts — they look like vaguely medieval-inspired Renfair clothes.

“From the very first episode, I have been inspired by the incredible costumes in Game of Thrones,” said Varvatos. “To have this opportunity to collaborate, is a dream come true.”

But this is a luxury brand, so prices are steep for this clothing line, ranging from $2,698 (hand-dyed leather jacket) to $98 (graphic T-shirt). If you’re willing to shell out that much, the line launches tomorrow, March 14, 2019.

Game of Thrones Behind-The-Scenes Books

Perhaps of more interest, and of more affordable price points, to fans are the four Game of Thrones tie-in books set to be published by Insight Editions. A four-book collection going behind the scenes into the making of the HBO series will be released in conjunction with the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones.

The collection includes Game of Thrones: The Storyboards by storyboard artist William Simpson, The Photography of Game of Thrones by principal unit photographer Helen Sloan, and Game of Thrones: The Costumes by costume designer Michele Clapton. The fourth book, The Art of Game of Thrones, will showcase the previously unpublished works of art made for the series. The first book will be released in the spring, with the rest soon to follow.

Game of Thrones season 8 premieres on HBO on Sunday, April 14, 2019.