The final season of Game of Thrones is still a few months away, but that’s not stopping HBO from continuing to hype up the final six episodes of the epic fantasy series based on the books of George R.R. Martin. New footage from the final season debuted in a new HBO promo last weekend, but the cable network’s CEO Richard Plepler has seen much more, and he promises that the final season has exceeded expectations, and it’s mostly because each episode is like a movie unto itself.

Find out what to expect from Game of Thrones final season below.

Speaking to Variety about the upcoming Game of Thrones final season, HBO CEO Richard Plepler makes it sounds like the series will go out with a bang:

“It’s a spectacle. The guys have done six movies. The reaction I had while watching them was, ‘I’m watching a movie.’ They knew the bar was high. They’ve exceeded the bar. I’ve watched them twice without any CGI and I’m in awe. Everybody’s in for an extraordinary treat of storytelling and of magical, magical production.”

Considering the fact that we had heard Game of Thrones producers wanted to end the series with a film trilogy, we’re not surprised that the scale of these final episodes is along the lines of feature films. This is a series that has already been quite the epic so far, even bigger than some tentpole releases, so why not up the ante with the final season? Plus, the fact that they already feel so big without any of the visual effects finished is impressive unto itself.

However, it’s important to keep in mind that this is an HBO CEO saying these words, so of course he’s going to hype up his own network’s programming as much as possible. The real challenge will be living up to the expectations of fans and giving them a satisfying conclusion. And that might be difficult since some fans have been disappointed with the direction of the series since veering off from the completed books that George R.R. Martin has written. Executive producers and showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff are on their own when it comes to source material, so we’ll see if they came up with a conclusion worthy of Westeros.