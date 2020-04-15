Rick and Morty is returning on May 3 with the second half of the show’s fourth season on Adult Swim. But fans will be getting a double dose of animated comedy from co-creator Justin Roiland with a new series coming to Hulu less than a week later.

Solar Opposites follows a team of aliens whose world has been destroyed, leaving them to make an emergency landing on Earth. While waiting for a living super computer called Pupa to evolve and terraform Earth to give them a new home, these aliens must endure humanity and try to blend in, just like your average TV sitcom. Except this sitcom has grotesque aliens, wild space gadgets, plenty of accidental murder and injuries, and even some cocaine. As the new Solar Opposites trailer reveals, it’s exactly what you’d expect from the mind that brought us Rick and Morty.

Solar Opposites Trailer

This looks like it’s going to be a hell of a lot of fun. With more of a focus on Earth, this will be a little more different than Rick and Morty. We’re bound to get plenty of wisecracking about the stupid things we do on Earth and the backwards ways we live our lives without a second thought. Plus, the makeshift family dynamic will shake things up a bit.

Don’t forget, the roster of guest stars for the first season of Solar Opposites is absolutely bonkers. It includes all these voices: Alan Tudyk, Alfred Molina, Amanda Leighton, Andrew Matarazzo, Andy Daly, Calum Worthy, Chris Cox, Christina Hendricks, Echo Kellum, Eric Bauza, Gary Anthony Williams, Gideon Adlon, Jacob Vargus, Jason Mantzoukas, Jeannie Elias, Jesse Mendel, Jon Barinholtz, Karan Brar, Kari Wahlgren, Ken Marino, Liam Cunningham, Maurice LaMarche, Miguel Sandoval, Nat Faxon, Natalie Morales, Neil Flynn, Phil LaMarr, Rainn Wilson, Rob Schrab, Ryan Ridley, Sagan McMahan, Thomas Barbusca, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Kenny, Vargus Mason, and Wendi McLendon-Covey.

Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who have escaped their exploding home world, only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty, while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food, and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.

Solar Opposites starts streaming on Hulu on May 8, 2020.