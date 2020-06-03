So no one told you it was gonna be this way. Your job’s a joke, you’re broke, your love life’s DOA. And since coronavirus has us stuck at home in fear, it hasn’t been our day, our week, our month, or even our year. But now Friends can be there for us all over again now that the entire series is back in a streaming library. Now the show you used to watch for free, and then paid to watch at Netflix, is available to pay for all over again on HBO Max. Capitalism!

Friends Honest Trailer

Friends lasted 10 whole seasons, and as a network show with seasons lasting over 20 episodes, that’s a lot of time to spend with the same six friends who would all be pretty terribly roommates if you think about. But are there any good roommates in New York? Probably not.

Anyway, each of the characters has their own idiosyncracies. Joey likes to eat. Rachel likes to complain a lot. Ross goes from depressed to manic. Monica has obsessive compulsive disorder. Chandler has a lot of deep-seeded emotion issues. Phoebe was abandoned by pretty much all her parents, grew up on the streets, and had a twin sister who user her identity for porn. You know what, this is getting more depressing by the minute. This show is a comedy? It sounds like an indie movie.

Anyway, despite the depressing character traits of these New Yorkers, Friends is one of the most beloved shows on television, and since everything is generally terrible right now, maybe it’ll offer some nice comfort food