Toward the end of last year, we learned that a Four Weddings and a Funeral sequel was being planned as a short film to support the charitable Red Nose Day campaign. Writer Richard Curtis is back to script the sequel, and Mike Newell will be directing again, too. But let’s be honest, it’s the returning cast you’re excited to see after 25 years. And while pretty much everyone from the original movie will be back, there are a couple of new cast members getting in on the fun.

Baby Driver star Lily James and Tomb Raider leading badass Alicia Vikander will have roles in the Four Weddings and a Funeral sequel cast. And if that’s not enough, an official teaser for the short film has arrived online featuring Hugh Grant and Kristin Scott Thomas and the tease of a secret wedding.

Four Weddings and a Funeral Sequel

The comedically ominous teaser takes a cue from the end of Four Weddings and a Funeral by leaving the nuptials a mystery. In the original film, the reveal created a bit of suspense as we were waiting to see whose wedding was going to be the fourth and final ceremony of the film. In the case of One Red Nose Day And A Wedding, the wedding could belong to anybody, since we don’t know what these characters have been up to for 25 years.

In addition to Hugh Grant and Kristin Scott Thomas, other returning cast members include Andie MacDowell, John Hannah, Rowan Atkinson, James Fleet, David Haig, Sophie Thompson, David Bower, Robin McCaffrey, Anna Chancellor, Rupert Vansittart, Simon Kunz, Sara Crowe, and Timothy Walker. That leaves the possibility for a lot of weddings. Perhaps one of the more likely scenarios is that Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell have a kid who is getting married? The two had their own happily ever after (albeit after ruining another prospective marriage), so it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

As for Lily James and Alicia Vikander, it’s not officially revealed who they’ll be playing in the Four Weddings and a Funeral sequel short. It would be cool if one of them was Hugh Grant and Andie McDowell’s daughter and the nuptials in question ended up being between the two of them as a lesbian couple. That’s something we definitely didn’t see in the original movie, so it would certainly be a nice change of pace. In fact, that’s what rumors said was happening late last year.

Viewers over in the United Kingdom will get to see how One Red Nose Day and a Wedding plays out tonight on BBC One. However, here in the United States, we’ll be waiting until our own Red Nose Day charity special airs on May 23, 2019.