/Filmcast Ep. 596 – One Cut of the Dead

This week, David, Devindra, and Jeff get a surreal e-mail from long time listener Joshua. For the feature review, the cast followed the recommendation on #slashtag and watched One Cut of the Dead, the Japanese zombie comedy directed by Shinichiro Ueda.

Use #slashtag on Twitter to recommend a title for us to watch. Thanks to Mike C for building the Hashtag Slashtag website: https://hashtagslashtag.com/



Thanks to our sponsors this week: Manscaped, Storyworth, Betterhelp.