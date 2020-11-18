/Filmcast Ep. 593 – Kajilionaire (GUEST: Angie Han from Mashable)
Posted on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 by Slashfilmcast
The Slashfilmcast is launching a Patreon!
David, Devindra, Jeff talk about a difficult upcoming Thanksgiving. For the feature review, the cast is joined by Angie Han, editor at Mashable, to review Kajillionaire, the comedy-drama film written and directed by Miranda July. Click here to learn more how you can get involved with the upcoming Georgia election.
What we’ve been watching (~26:37)
Kajilionaire
Spoilers (~1:22:32)
