Kajillionaire trailer

David, Devindra, Jeff talk about a difficult upcoming Thanksgiving. For the feature review, the cast is joined by Angie Han, editor at Mashable, to review Kajillionaire, the comedy-drama film written and directed by Miranda July. Click here to learn more how you can get involved with the upcoming Georgia election.

Devindra – Apple M1 Review 
Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
What we’ve been watching (~26:37)
David – The Crown Season 4
Devindra – Mandalorian S2, Star Trek Discovery S3,
Jeff – Aunty Donna’s Big Ol House of Fun
Feature  (~1:05:05)
Kajilionaire
Spoilers (~1:22:32)

