/Filmcast Ep. 592 – His House

The Slashfilmcast is launching a Patreon! Support us at http://patreon.com/filmpodcast. David, Devindra, and Jeff describe their weekend when the media announced the results of the presidential election. For the feature review, the cast chats about His House, the Netflix horror film written and directed by Remi Weekes.

Use #slashtag on Twitter to recommend a title for us to watch. Thanks to Mike C for building the Hashtag Slashtag website: https://hashtagslashtag.com/

Thanks to our sponsors this week: Paint Your Life, Candid Co. fuboTV Inc, and BetterHelp.

For 20% off and free shipping of your painting, text FILM to 64-000.

For a holiday ready smile, go to candidco.com/FILMCAST and enter the code FILMCAST for $75 off.

Go to fubotv.com/FILMCAST for a 7 day free trial and 15% off your first month.

Visit betterhelp.com/FILMCAST for 10% off your first month.

Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)

What we’ve been watching (~38:15)

David – Queen’s Gambit

Devindra – Blood of Zeus, How To with John Wilson (1st episode)

Jeff – Wolf of Snow Hollow

Feature (~1:09:00)

His House

Spoilers (~1:27:00)

Credits: