This week, David, Devindra, and Jeff are joined by Tara Ariano, television aficionado and co-host of podcast Extra Hot Great, to chat about Quibi. Fourteen years after the first Borat movie, the Kazakhstan journalist returns to America for one special delivery.

Check out Tara Arino’s book A Very Special 90210 Book: 100 Absolutely Essential Episodes from TV’s Most Notorious Zip Code.



Learn more about The Dip in Who Framed Roger Rabbit here.