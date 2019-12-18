/Filmcast Ep. 547 – Marriage Story + Uncut Gems

This holiday season, David, Devindra, Jeff give the gift of a double-feature. The cast reviews Marriage Story, the latest Netflix film by Noah Baumbach, and Uncut Gems, a crime drama featuring a rough looking Adam Sandler.

Devindra – Watchmen ending .

Feature 1 (~35:48)

Marriage Story

Spoilers (~52:00)

Feature 2 (~01:21:00)

Uncut Gems

Spoilers (~01:39:15)

Credits: