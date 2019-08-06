/Filmcast Ep. 529 – Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Posted on Tuesday, August 6th, 2019 by Slashfilmcast
After last week’s review of Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood, David, Devindra, Jeff reflect on the best movie of the year so far. For the feature review, the cast cover the good, the bad, and the controversy of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.
Watch the video combining the trailers of Hobbs & Shaw to look like the full movie by ThatMarioRivera. Read Matt Singer’s article on ScreenCrush.com questioning why Shaw is a good guy now.
Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
What We’ve been Watching (~07:00)
David – The Souvenir
Devindra – Euphoria S1
Jeff – The Boys
Feature (~21:00)
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Spoilers (~52:00)
