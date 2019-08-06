After last week’s review of Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood, David, Devindra, Jeff reflect on the best movie of the year so far. For the feature review, the cast cover the good, the bad, and the controversy of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Watch the video combining the trailers of Hobbs & Shaw to look like the full movie by ThatMarioRivera. Read Matt Singer’s article on ScreenCrush.com questioning why Shaw is a good guy now.

Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)

What We’ve been Watching (~07:00)

David – The Souvenir

Devindra – Euphoria S1

Jeff – The Boys

Feature (~21:00)

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Spoilers (~52:00)

