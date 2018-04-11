/Filmcast Ep. 462 – A Quiet Place
Posted on Wednesday, April 11th, 2018 by Slashfilmcast
Devindra, Jeff, and Kristy discuss Emily Blunt’s latest film, A Quiet Place.
You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, follow us on Twitter or like us on Facebook.
Download the episode or listen/subscribe below:
What We’ve Been Watching:
Devindra: Counterpart, Killing Eve, Santa Clarita Diet, Raw
Kristy: Ghost Stories, Gravity Falls
Jeff: WrestleMania, Blockers, Sneaky Pete
Featured review:
A Quiet Place
Credits:
- Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simonmharris.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger. This episode was edited by Brian Davids.
- If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
- Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
- You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com, clicking on the /Filmcast tab, and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!