Fast Color, the grounded superhero indie movie that starred Gugu Mbatha-Raw and hit theaters earlier this year, is getting its own TV series. Jordan Horowitz (the producer who revealed on stage that Moonlight actually beat La La Land at the Oscars) co-wrote the movie with director Julia Hart, and they’re both on board to return in those capacities for this show, which is in the works at Amazon Prime Video. Learn more about the Fast Color TV series below.

Deadline brings word about the show’s development and a synopsis of its plot:

The television series will follow Ruth, a former drug addict and runaway, who returns home and rediscovers the special powers she thought she lost, powers that her family have long kept hidden from the public. Three Generations of black women reconnect and as they learn more about themselves and the generations who came before, they begin to realize that one of them could save the world.

The film takes place in a futuristic, science fiction world in which Mbatha-Raw (A Wrinkle in Time) plays Ruth, a woman who has superpowers and is on the run from groups who seek to either contain or study her. Her daughter has powers, too; I have yet to check this out for myself (it’s on my list!), but I’m imagining something akin to Jeff Nichols’ Midnight Special if Michael Shannon’s character also had powers himself. But of course, that’s not entirely accurate, because it seems like much of this film’s power comes in telling a grounded story about black women with superpowers – something we rarely ever see in today’s landscape. Here’s a trailer for the movie:

Lorraine Toussaint, Saniyya Sidney, David Straithairn, and Christopher Denham co-starred in the movie, which premiered at SXSW in 2018 and was released in theaters and on home video earlier this year. No cast for the TV version has been announced yet.

Actress Viola Davis will executive produce the show with Julius Tennon through their JuVee Productions shingle, and they’ll be joined by executive producers Horowitz, Hart, Andrew Wang, Pete Shilaimon, and Mickey Liddell.

“Our commitment at JuVee as artists is what fuels our imagination. We want to play. We want to challenge. We want to ask, ‘What if….,'” Davis and Tennon said in a statement. “Fast Color allows us to live in a world that full?ls all of the above. It’s a story and world that reminds us that not only do we have a soul, but we have extraordinary, unlikely women who fiercely protect it.”

If you’re in the Los Angeles area and have not seen the movie yet, it’s playing at the new Alamo Drafthouse this Thursday night: