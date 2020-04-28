Last year, director David Leitch (Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2) and producer Kelly McCormick launched their own production company, 87North. The company’s first project, the Bob Odenkirk action film Nobody, was recently delayed until February, but today 87North set up a new amnesia-based mystery movie called Fast and Loose from the writers of The Meg. Get the details below.



Deadline reports that STX Entertainment and 87North are developing Fast and Loose, an action mystery/thriller from writers Jon and Erich Hoeber (The Meg, Red, Red 2). Here’s the description of the plot:

“[Fast and Loose] follows a man who wakes up in Tijuana after being left for dead with absolutely no memory. As he follows a string of clues to uncover his identity, he discovers that he’s been living two different lives: one, as a super-successful Crime Kingpin, surrounded by beautiful women, expensive toys and a lavish lifestyle, and the other as an undercover CIA agent, but with a puny salary, no family or home life whatsoever and zero trappings of success. The problem is, he can’t remember which of these two personas is his true identity.”

Sounds like a mix of True Lies and Crank – so naturally, we’re extremely intrigued. There’s no word yet about who might direct or star in this movie yet, but Leitch and McCormick will presumably serve as executive producers alongside 87North’s Annie Marter, whose credits include Transcendence and Leave No Trace.

It seems unlikely that Leitch would jump behind the camera on this one, since his plate is already pretty full. He’s supposed to be directing a vampire horror/action movie called Undying Love, as well as the long-gestating film adaptation of the video game The Division, which, before the coronavirus pandemic put Hollywood on pause, was on track to head to Netflix after four years in development. And last we heard, he was in talks to direct a movie remake of the Bruce Lee classic Enter the Dragon, a film adaptation of the 1970s David Carradine TV series Kung Fu, and there’s maybe even the chance that he could be roped in to direct Atomic Blonde 2 for a streaming service. So yeah…he’s pretty busy.

As for the Hoeber brothers, they’ve worked with STX previously, writing the screenplay for the Dave Bautista film My Spy that was originally going to theaters but has now been relegated to a debut on Amazon Prime Video due to the coronavirus. We’ll keep you updated on this one as soon as we hear more.