Cardi B is hustling her way to a movie star career, as the rapper becomes the newest family member of the Fast and Furious franchise. The Fast and Furious 9 cast has tapped Cardi B for an undisclosed role, making her the latest new addition to a cast that includes Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron.

After a brief but scene-stealing appearance in Lorene Scafaria’s Hustlers, Cardi B is making bloody moves to her next starring role. The rapper and former reality star has been cast in the yet-untitled Fast and Furious 9, Vin Diesel announced in an Instagram post Tuesday. Diesel made the announcement with a video showing him and Cardi B on the U.K. set of the movie, which is currently in production.

“I’m tired, but I can’t wait,” Cardi B said in the video. “I ain’t gonna front, I think this is going to be the best one.”

Cardi B made her feature film debut in this year’s Hustlers, in an abridged but impressive appearance. As the stripper Diamond (who inexplicably got her own character poster despite appearing in the film for all of 10 minutes), Cardi B basically played herself, but her screen presence and charisma is undeniable. She holds her own against both Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu in the scene, and it’s no surprise that the rapper is pursuing an acting career now. But it’s unclear what kind of role she will be playing, and whether it will allow her to branch out from playing versions of her own outsized personality.

Fast and Furious 9 will feature returning cast members Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, with Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron reprising their roles from 2017’s Fate of the Furious. John Cena, Finn Cole, and Anna Sawai have also been cast. The only ones noticeably not making a return are Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, who made a break from the franchise with their hit spin-off film Hobbs and Shaw.

Justin Lin is returning to direct Fast and Furious 9, which is set to hit theaters May 22, 2020.