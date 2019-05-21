Today, The Oriental Land Company, which owns the Tokyo Disney Resort and licenses its theme park imagery from The Walt Disney Company, announced that its expansion of Tokyo DisneySea will be called Fantasy Springs. The new land will feature Tangled, Frozen, and Peter Pan-related areas, and now they’ve released some concept art which reveals how the park also seems to be taking inspiration from Disney’s Pandora – The World of Avatar land…only without any Banshees or Na’vi in sight. Check out the images below.

WDWNT shared several pieces of concept art from the planned theme park land, many of which appear to have the same bioluminescent look at night as the Pandora land at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

That’s all well and good, but for me, the most exciting thing about this next piece of concept art is the Peter Pan section in the back right section of the park. If you squint, you can make out a ship and a skull in a lagoon area back there.

I haven’t revisited Disney’s animated Peter Pan film in decades and I don’t imagine it holds up very well, but I did grow up watching Steven Spielberg’s Hook, a movie that I think is unfairly dismissed today when people speak about Spielberg’s filmography. The idea of stepping onto a theme park land – or “port,” as those areas are called at Tokyo DisneySea – which approximates the set of Hook is pretty damn cool, even if it’s next to impossible that I’ll ever actually visit this park myself. Still, just the idea of knowing that guests will be clambering around near a pirate ship brings me some satisfaction.

Earlier reports have indicated that the Peter Pan section will feature a Pixie Hollow attraction, as well as a next-generation version of the flying boat ride over Neverland that utilizes “dynamic 3D imagery of the characters” and some of the memorable music from the animated movie. Meanwhile, the Frozen area of the park will include a boat ride which tells the story of protagonists Anna and Elsa. And finally, the Tangled “port” will feature a boat ride that mirror’s Rapunzel’s “best day ever” from the movie where she travels to the lantern festival with Flynn.

ThemeParkInsider says Fantasy Springs is currently scheduled to open sometime between April 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023.