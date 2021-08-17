F9 sped into theaters this past summer with an impressive pandemic box office debut, but it wasn’t good enough to keep the movie from getting a VOD release by Universal Pictures much earlier than usual. Now the ninth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise is slated to come home on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD in September, and it’s even getting an extended director’s cut from filmmaker Justin Lin. Get all the details on the F9 Blu-ray and DVD release below.

Universal Pictures has announced that F9 will be released on digital starting on September 7, 2021, and it will arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD a couple weeks later on September 21, 2021. On top of the original theatrical cut from earlier this year, the F9 home video release will also have an extended director’s cut. However, it’s not clear how much longer this cut will be than the director’s cut.

The existence of a director’s cut is rather surprising since filmmaker Justin Lin never really mentioned any drastic changes to what ended up in theaters. So maybe it’s just a marketing ploy to help make up for the box office revenues lost due to the coronavirus pandemic. Perhaps there were a handful of deleted scenes that could easily be added back into the movie, but they don’t exactly change the overall cut of the film very much. We’ll find out soon enough.

Along with the director’s cut, there are a handful of bonus features totaling over an hour of content from behind the scenes. There’s also feature commentary from director Justin Lin for both the theatrical cut and director’s cut. You can get the full rundown of all the featurettes and bonus material below.

F9 Blu-ray and DVD Special Features

Gag Reel

F9: All In – The Fast family invites you to be part of the crew as they give you an intimate look at how F9 propels this epic franchise to even greater heights. This bonus feature, with more than 46 minutes of content, includes returning characters, new cast members, huge stunts, big surprises, and so much more.

– The Fast family invites you to be part of the crew as they give you an intimate look at how F9 propels this epic franchise to even greater heights. This bonus feature, with more than 46 minutes of content, includes returning characters, new cast members, huge stunts, big surprises, and so much more. Practically Fast – When it comes to stunts, it seems each film in The Fast Saga outdoes the last. In this piece, we examine how Justin Lin and his team go to great lengths to shoot as many stunts as they can in-camera and practically, giving the film an authenticity that cannot be achieved solely through visual effects or CGI.

– When it comes to stunts, it seems each film in The Fast Saga outdoes the last. In this piece, we examine how Justin Lin and his team go to great lengths to shoot as many stunts as they can in-camera and practically, giving the film an authenticity that cannot be achieved solely through visual effects or CGI. Shifting Priorities – We first met many of these characters when The Fast and the Furious was released in 2001. In the 20+ years since, not only have the characters themselves grown and evolved, but so have the actors that portray them. Art often imitates life, and we look at how that’s particularly true in F9.

– We first met many of these characters when The Fast and the Furious was released in 2001. In the 20+ years since, not only have the characters themselves grown and evolved, but so have the actors that portray them. Art often imitates life, and we look at how that’s particularly true in F9. Justice for Han – Han is back! Sung Kang and Justin Lin discuss the genesis for the return of this beloved character, while the cast reveals how much it means to them to have Kang back along for the ride.

– Han is back! Sung Kang and Justin Lin discuss the genesis for the return of this beloved character, while the cast reveals how much it means to them to have Kang back along for the ride. A Day on Set with Justin Lin – The job of a director on any movie production is huge. The job of a director on a production the scale of F9 is immeasurable. Spend a day with Justin Lin and see just how demanding it is to navigate a production day when you’re the one with all the answers.

– The job of a director on any movie production is huge. The job of a director on a production the scale of F9 is immeasurable. Spend a day with Justin Lin and see just how demanding it is to navigate a production day when you’re the one with all the answers. John Cena: Supercar Superfan – John Cena is a real-life car expert, and no franchise does cars like Fast. Watch John jump from exotic car to exotic car like a kid in a candy store, giving you a true fan’s look at some of the rarest and most expensive automobiles in the world.

– John Cena is a real-life car expert, and no franchise does cars like Fast. Watch John jump from exotic car to exotic car like a kid in a candy store, giving you a true fan’s look at some of the rarest and most expensive automobiles in the world. Feature Commentary (Theatrical and Director’s Cut) with producer, co-writer, director Justin Lin

Here’s the official synopsis for F9, which is still kicking around in theaters and available on VOD right now.