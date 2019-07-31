Escape Room looked like little more than a cheap Saw knock-off on paper, but the finished product turned out to be surprisingly fun. Now, Escape Room director Adam Robitel has caught the attention of Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert and their Ghost House Pictures, who will produce Robitel’s new untitled supernatural thriller for Escape Room distributor Sony Pictures. What’s the movie about? We don’t know! But Raimi promises an “exciting and terrifying experience.”

Adam Robitel is the filmmaker responsible for The Taking of Deborah Logan (good!), Insidious: The Last Key (not so good!) and Escape Room (surprisingly fun!). And now he’s added a high-profile horror flick to his resume – although the project remains shrouded in mystery. Deadline reports Sony has picked up an original supernatural thriller from Robitel, with Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert producing.

Here’s what Sam Raimi had to say about the movie:

“Ghost House is thrilled to partner again with Sony Pictures, and to work for the first time with the enormously talented Adam Robitel. From the moment Adam and Gavin pitched me their vision for the movie, I knew that this would be an exciting and terrifying experience for the audience.”

While Raimi is a legend, especially in the horror world, the Ghost House Pictures track record is a bit spotty. Their projects include the recent Crawl, which was a lot of fun, as well as pretty good titles like Don’t Breathe, Drag Me to Hell, and the first Grudge reboot. But they’ve also produced rather lame junk like The Boogeyman, The Possession and the totally useless Poltergeist remake.

But Robitel is a promising filmmaker, so here’s hoping whatever the heck this is turns out well. If you haven’t seen The Taking of Deborah Logan, I urge you to seek it out. Sadly, it’s not streaming anywhere at the moment. But there’s nothing stopping you from investing in physical media, folks.