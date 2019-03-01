The next live-action adaptation of one of Disney’s classic animated movies is Dumbo. Director Tim Burton is at the helm of the story of a little elephant who can fly, and you couldn’t ask for a better director to tackle a movie that’s set entirely in a traveling circus. But can he make this once thriving entertainment venue magical again after the bad reputation it’s earned over the years?

A new Dumbo featurette has cast members Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Eva Green and a very enthusiastic Danny DeVito talking about how incredible the sets were for this movie. Tim Burton even hired a slew of real acrobatic performers and dancers from around the world to help bring the circus to life. Find out more in the Dumbo featurette below.

Dumbo Featurette

Michael Keaton and Danny DeVito have both worked with Tim Burton before. Even though they’re just doing their job by hyping up the movie they’re in, there’s something encouraging about their excitement when it comes to talking about this movie. They’ve seen Burton work before, and knowing their history in the industry, this feels like they’re genuinely thrilled to be part of a production like this.

On top of that, the looks behind the scenes of the movie are impressive. This looks like the kind of sprawling circus no one has experienced in decades, and that just might be enough to make you forget how terrible they used to be. But then again, if you know the story of Dumbo, then you know that there’s a dark side to this circus too. And with cast member Joseph Gatt calling himself the Darth Vader to Michael Keaton’s Emperor Palpatine in this new take on Dumbo, we’re bound to have this magical place tainted by darkness.

Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets.

Dumbo soars into theaters on March 29, 2019.