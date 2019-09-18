There’s already a Barbie movie in the works at Warner Bros. Pictures with Margot Robbie playing the titular blonde doll and Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach writing the script. But that’s a movie that focuses on the doll as the lead character. What about the woman behind the creation of the beloved toy?

Dream Doll is a new movie in development at Bron Studios that will tell the story of Ruth Handler, the woman who invented Barbie, turned Mattel into a toy giant, and went on to become one of the first women to run a Fortune 500 company. It’s an inspirational tale that everyone should know.

Variety has news of the Dream Doll movie in the works at Bron Studios with actress Rita Wilson, wife of Tom Hanks, on board to produce. She was credited with discovering Nia Vardolos and producing the indie hit My Big Fat Greek Wedding, not to mention bringing Mamma Mia! to the big screen. She’ll be producing alongside Aaron L. Gilbert at Bron Studios and Cristan Crocker and Andrea Nevins with Rare Bird Films. Anjay Nagpal and Steven Thibault at Bron Studios will also be executive producing.

Here’s what Rita Wilson had to say about telling the story of Ruth Handler:

“Everyone knows the iconic Barbie, which, after more than 60 years, continues to be one of the most globally successful dolls. But few know the story of the inspiring, innovative, passionate woman who defied odds to create her. Ruth Handler’s story awes, empowers, and sometimes infuriates. What an honor it is to be part of the team that will bring Ruth’s autobiography to the screen. I am so thankful to the Handler and Segal families for trusting us with this incredible woman’s life.”

Rare Bird Films has already made a Barbie movie of their own, a documentary called Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie that is available on Hulu. For the film, the company was given unfettered access to Mattel, the first to gain such access in the doll’s 60-year history, so they’re certainly the right company to have on board for a biopic about the doll’s creator.

As for the script, Melisa Wallack (Dallas Buyers Club) will be adapting the memoir Dream Doll: The Ruth Handler Story, which the Barbie creator wrote herself with Jacqueline Shannon. Hopefully that doesn’t mean this is the fluffy, glossy version of the story.

If you’d like you know more about the creation of Barbie and the rise of the doll’s popularity, you should check out the episode of the Netflix documentary series The Toys That Made Us for a look at the toy’s history.