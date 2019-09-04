In case you haven’t been keeping up with the Crawley’s in the Emmy Award-winning British period soap Downton Abbey, a new Downton Abbey featurette is here to remind you of who’s who ahead of the feature film. And you’re going to have to keep a little more in your head than simply referring to Hugh Bonneville as “Mr. Downton.” Watch the new Downton Abbey featurette below.

Downton Abbey Featurette

Put some respect to the Crawley name by learning all of the names of the family and their servants that live in the titular Edwardian English country house at the turn of the 20th century. The new Downton Abbey featurette barely touches on the sprawling cast of the upcoming feature film Downton Abbey, which continues the story from the critically acclaimed ITV/PBS period drama series, but it is a good enough crash course for any Crawley family newbie.

Downton Abbey brings back the original cast of the award-winning series, which includes Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, David Haig, Geraldine James, Robert James-Collier, Simon Jones, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Stephen Campbell Moore, Lesley Nicol, Kate Phillips, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, and Penelope Wilton.

But while their numbers have dwindled for spoiler-y reasons, that family and their help still look as tight-knit as ever in the feature film which follows the Crawley’s as they prepare for a royal visit from the King and Queen of England.

Here is the synopsis for Downton Abbey:

This fall, the worldwide phenomenon DOWNTON ABBEY, becomes a grand motion picture event, as the beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the King and Queen of England will unleash scandal, romance and intrigue that will leave the future of Downton hanging in the balance. Written by series creator Julian Fellowes and starring the original cast.

Downton Abbey opens in theaters on September 20, 2019.