Disney Water Parks Will Remain Closed Until March 2021

Disney water parks will stay dry for at least another six months. Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach are set to reman closed through March 2021, with current plans to open in the first week of that month.

A new report from Scott Gustin reveals the planned reopening date for both Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach has been set for March 7, 2021. Until then, both Disney water parks will remain closed.

NEW: Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon will remain closed at least through March 7, 2021. The *current plan* is for one of those parks to open on March 7. pic.twitter.com/nFhj2TPIqV — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) September 17, 2020

Disney will offering partial refunds to Platinum Plus and Premier Annual Passholders, according to the Disney Parks website. Annual Passholders who have water park admission as part of their pass will be refunded a pro rated amount of either $0.27 per day if they are a new Annual Passholder, or $0.23 per day if they renewed their current pass. Here is a detailed breakdown of the refunds:

Platinum Plus Passholders : If you are a Platinum Plus Passholder, this refund amount is based on the price difference between the price you paid for your Platinum Plus Pass and the price of a Platinum Annual Pass prorated by the number of days left on your pass prior to water park reopening, according to the details as to when partial refunds apply and how they are calculated.

: If you are a Platinum Plus Passholder, this refund amount is based on the price difference between the price you paid for your Platinum Plus Pass and the price of a Platinum Annual Pass prorated by the number of days left on your pass prior to water park reopening, according to the details as to when partial refunds apply and how they are calculated. Premier Passholders : If you are a Premier Passholder, you will receive a pro-rated refund based on the difference between a Walt Disney World Platinum Plus pass compared to the price of a Platinum pass prorated by the number of days left on your pass prior to Water Park reopening (excluding any additional extensions you may be eligible for due to the continued closure of Disneyland Resort) according to the details as to when partial refunds apply and how they are calculated.

: If you are a Premier Passholder, you will receive a pro-rated refund based on the difference between a Walt Disney World Platinum Plus pass compared to the price of a Platinum pass prorated by the number of days left on your pass prior to Water Park reopening (excluding any additional extensions you may be eligible for due to the continued closure of Disneyland Resort) according to the details as to when partial refunds apply and how they are calculated. Passholders on the Monthly Payment Program: For those on the Annual Pass monthly payment program, please note you will receive a lump sum refund as noted above; however, your ongoing monthly payment will not change.

The site adds that Disney Parks “may adjust our proposed reopening date, and if that happens, we will let Guests know what to expect in a future update.”

It should be noted Universal Studios Volcano Bay water park has been open for months now and remains open. Whether that’s a sign of the actual level of safety in Florida is up for debate, but if there are any water park fans who are disappointed that Disney’s water parks remain closed through the winter months, they do have that option.