Disney+ Adds Continue Watching Section

It took a little while, but Disney+ finally has a Continue Watching section, so you can now keep track of how many times you’ve rewatched the latest Baby Yoda scenes from The Mandalorian. Subscribers were surprised when the Disney streaming service launched sans a Continue Watching option, and it’s just the latest “better late than never” addition to the service, joining a recently added “resume” button.

When Disney+ launched recently, people were quick to notice a Continue Watching section was curiously absent. While not the end of the world, not having this option made keeping track of the many titles on the service difficult, especially if you’re prone to only watching snippets of things and returning to them later. Thankfully, Disney+ has solved the problem and added the Continue Watching section – something that will definitely come in handy if you’re binge-watching a show.

Disney+ also lacked a “resume” button until last week, which seems like a fairly standard thing to have. Why it took Disney this long to catch on to this we may never know, but at least it’s fixed now, just in time for a long holiday weekend of staying inside and binge-watching High School Musical: The Musical: The Series with your family.

