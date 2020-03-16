Even the most magical place on Earth is not immune to the coronavirus pandemic. Four days after Disney Parks fully suspended operations at Anaheim’s Disneyland, Disneyland Paris and Florida’s Walt Disney World theme park, the company announced that its Disney Parks hotels and stores will be closing until further notice, starting March 17. This includes all resort hotels and Disney-owned and operated locations at Disney Springs, as well as the Disney-operated locations at Downtown Disney.

On the heels of Disney Parks announcing the closures of Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and Disneyland Paris, the company is shutting down operations at the Disney-owned hotels and stores beginning Tuesday, March 17. Disney announced that the Disney-owned hotels and stores at Florida’s Walt Disney World, including DVC locations, and at Anaheim’s Disneyland will be closed.

At Disney World’s Disney Springs locations, the Disney-owned and operated stores will close beginning March 17, with other tenants allowed to make their own decisions on whether to remain open or adjust operations. Hotels at Disney World will close at 5:00 p.m. on March 20. Guests are encouraged to make arrangements to depart by then.

In Anaheim, California, the Disney-owned and operated Downtown Disney locations, which include stores, restaurants and entertainment experiences, will close beginning 8:00 p.m. March 16. But other tenants in the shopping and dining district can decide whether to remain open or adjust operations per the California governor’s executive order on crowd sizes. Disney-owned hotels at Disneyland, including DVC locations, will close at 11:00 a.m. March 16.

It’s not known how long Disney Springs and Downtown Disney locations and hotels will remain closed. The Disney theme parks were initially expected to be closed through the end of March, but in lieu of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to avoid gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks, that seems likely to be extended.

Here is the full statement from Disney Parks:

In line with state and federal guidance, in an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and cast members, we are proceeding with the closure of all Disney stores in North America, beginning March 17. Guests can continue to visit shopDisney.com

Disney will also be closing all of its owned and operated locations at Downtown Disney in Anaheim and Disney Springs in Orlando, beginning March 17. Individual tenants will make decisions on whether to continue or adjust operations.

Additionally, Disney owned and operated hotels at Walt Disney World Resort and Disney’s Vero Beach Resort will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 20. This will give Guests the ability to make other arrangements.

We will continue to monitor the situation and maintain regular contact with the appropriate officials and health experts.