We already know Saturday Night Live will close out 2019 with a bang when Eddie Murphy returns to host the show for the first time since 1984. But before we get to the Christmas episode this season, there are still two other episodes arriving in December, and SNL has just announced two superstar hosts: Jennifer Lopez and Scarlett Johansson.

Jennifer Lopez will be the first of the December Saturday Night Live hosts, taking the stage for the third time on December 7. It’s been nearly a whole decade since she was in Studio 8H with her last hosting stint occurring in February of 2010 when she pulled double duty as host and musical guest. This time she’ll only be hosting, and the musical guest will be rapper DaBaby, which unfortunately is not Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian.

Jennifer Lopez is coming off her starring role in Hustlers, which made nearly $150 million worldwide, making it one of the biggest films of her career. There might even be some awards buzz for her role in the movie as the season starts to heat up. Lopez knows how to have a good time when it comes to comedy, so hopefully this episode will be a fun one.

The following week, Scarlett Johansson will host SNL for her sixth time on December 14. The last time she hosted the show was back in March of 2017, but she’s appeared since then after originating the role of Ivanka Trump on the sketch series. Plus, she’s probably been spotted around SNL somewhat frequently since she’s engaged to Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost. This time she’ll be joined by musical guest Niall Horan.

Johansson is having one of the best years of her career in 2019. Not only does she have a significant role in Avengers: Endgame, the highest grossing movie of all-time, but she’s also getting considerable awards buzz for her starring role in Marriage Story, and maybe even for her supporting turn in Jojo Rabbit. And don’t forget, she’s got her own Black Widow movie coming from Marvel Studios next year too.

Finally, we have word that when Eddie Murphy takes the stage on December 21, the musical guest will be quickly rising hip-hop artist Lizzo. Knowing what a fun personality she is, hopefully she’ll get in on at least one of the sketches.

We’ll have reviews of every single one of these episodes the day after they air, but first, Will Ferrell is hosting SNL this weekend, so stay tuned to see what happens when the former cast member finally joins the Five-Timers Club.