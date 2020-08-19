Kenneth Branagh is back on the case in Death on the Nile, the follow-up to the filmmaker’s hit 2017 Agatha Christie adaptation Murder on the Orient Express. But Murder was just the beginning for Branagh’s mustachioed detective Hercule Poirot, who finds himself solving a mystery aboard a glamorous Egyptian river steamer with the sexiest cast of suspects, including Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Rose Leslie, Letitia Wright, and more. Watch the Death on the Nile trailer below.

Death on the Nile Trailer

Were Agatha Christie whodunnits always this steamy? And I’m not talking the river steamer aboard which the murder occurs, but the steamy love affairs and rudely attractive cast members of Death on the Nile, which follows the Belgian detective Hercule Poirot as his Egyptian vacation is interrupted by murder.

The first trailer for Death on the Nile leans into the beauty of its star-studded cast — which includes Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright — honing in on a love triangle involving Gadot and Hammer. There are plenty of sensual make-out scenes and shots of flowing backless dresses, making Death on the Nile feel much more adult than the 2017 box office hit Murder on the Orient Express. It’s a good trailer to pique the viewers’ interest, until it ends with the announcement that Disney intends to release Death on the Nile in U.S. theaters this October. They might be taking the tagline “murder was just the beginning” a little too literally.

Written by Michael Green, Death on the Nile adapts from Christie’s novel, and is produced by Ridley Scott, Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Kenneth Branagh, Judy Hofflund and Kevin J. Walsh. Matthew Jenkins, James Prichard and Matthew Prichard are serving as executive producers on Death on the Nile.

Here is the synopsis for Death on the Nile:

Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers, and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.

Death on the Nile is slated to open in U.S. theaters October 23, 2020.