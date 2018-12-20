A little less than a month away from its official premiere on January 16, SyFy has released the Deadly Class pilot online to stream now. The series, which follows a group of young misfits who are trained to be assassins in a school called King’s Dominion, is based on Rick Remender and Wesley Craig‘s comic series of the same name, and is a highly anticipated project produced by Avengers: Infinity War‘s Russo Brothers.

Syfy is kicking its rollout of Deadly Class into gear, releasing the Deadly Class pilot for streaming a month ahead of the show’s official premiere. Fans who want to see the episode can do so by clicking right here. If you want to know more, check out our set visit report written by /Film’s Candice Frederick who previewed a show that is “ultimately about youth trying to find themselves while being pushed to the margins during tumultuous times,” according to showrunner Miles Orion Feldsott.

The series stars Benedict Wong, Benjamin Wadsworth, Lana Condor, María Gabriela de Faría, Luke Tennie, Liam James and Michel Duval, and follows Wadsworth’s homeless teen Marcus as he’s recruited to the elite school of Kings Dominion, a secret academy that trains teens to be deadly assassins. There, he finds a found family of fellow outcast teenagers, including To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before‘s Lana Condor.

Here is the official synopsis for SyFy’s Deadly Class:

Based on the graphic novel of the same name comes an unlikely coming-of-age story set against the backdrop of unsanitized 1980s counterculture. A homeless, disillusioned teen named Marcus is recruited into Kings Dominion, a secret academy for the Deadly Arts, where he struggles to find his place among a community of the deadliest characters in the world — literally fighting every day for survival. It is in this struggle he tries to find purpose and family in an unlikely group of outcast misfits who plan to use their skills to really change the world for the better… by breaking every rule there is.

Deadly Class premieres on SyFy on January 16, 2019 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.