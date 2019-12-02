Director Adam Egypt Mortimer (Some Kind of Hate) is back with a new horror film called Daniel Isn’t Real, which tells the story of what happens when a man’s imaginary friend from childhood comes back into his life and begins exerting control in dangerous ways. We’re giving away two posters from the film signed by Mortimer and star Patrick Schwarzenegger, and you can find out how to enter to win below.

Just in case you need a refresher, here’s the trailer for Daniel Isn’t Real:

Our review says the film opens with raw, unreasoned violence and immediately puts the viewer on edge before ultimately shifting into a third act that “is a neon-soaked torture chamber of weird that I liked more the longer I sat with it.” With its imaginary friend conceit, I can’t help but think that this film looks like a more modern and horror-tinged riff on Fight Club. And while it certainly doesn’t have that undefinable X factor that David Fincher brings to his movies, this one hails from the producers of Mandy, a violent, psychedelic, freak out of a film that gave me one of my most memorable moviegoing experiences of the past ten years. They’ve earned my attention.

Daniel Isn’t Real Contest

Here’s the poster we’re giving away:

To win, all you have to do is send us an email at slashfilmcontestentries@gmail.com with “Daniel Isn’t Real Contest” in the subject line, and tell us your favorite movie that features an imaginary character in it. You must send in your entries by 12:00pm PT on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 to qualify. We’ll select two winners at random and forward the winning entries to the publicists, who will be able to ship the signed posters directly.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Troubled college freshman Luke (Miles Robbins) suffers a violent family trauma and resurrects his childhood imaginary friend Daniel (Patrick Schwarzenegger) to help him cope. Charismatic and full of manic energy, Daniel helps Luke to achieve his dreams, before pushing him to the very edge of sanity and into a desperate struggle for control of his mind — and his soul.

Samuel Goldwyn Films will release Daniel Isn’t Real in theaters, on digital and on demand December 6, 2019.