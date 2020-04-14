It’s April in the year 2054, and we’re still talking about Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker. The reaction from fans feels like it’s not quite as divisive as The Last Jedi, but it still resulted in plenty of heated debates. But how does the star of the franchise feel about the fan reaction?

Daisy Ridley was recently asked about the fan reaction to the new Star Wars trilogy, and she specifically addressed some of the online chatter about The Rise of Skywalker. It was clear that there wasn’t nearly as much love for the conclusion of the new trilogy as there was at the beginning, which can be weird for the franchise’s new star.

It was during an appearance on Nina West’s DragCast, (via The Mary Sue) that Daisy Ridley addressed the fan reaction to the Star Wars franchise she led over the past few years. Ridley was rather diplomatic in her response, but did note a distinct lack of the same kind of love they felt when they first started this journey:

“[Reaction has] changed film by film honestly. Like 98% it’s so amazing, [but] this last film it was really tricky. January was not that nice. It was weird. I felt like all of this love that we’d sort of been shown the first time around, I was like, ‘Where’s the love gone?'”

Indeed, it seemed like even some of the fans who had loved what unfolded throughout the previous two movies walked away disappointed. That’s not to say there aren’t plenty of people who enjoyed the final chapter of the Skywalker saga, but there were just as many who were not satisfied with where the story ended up, especially with regards to Rey’s origins and the return of Emperor Palpatine.

Ridley addressed how complicated it can be when you see how much work went into the project you’re starring in, and then there’s outcry from people who didn’t like it. The actress went on:

“I watched the documentary, the making-of [The Skywalker Legacy], this week and it’s so filled with love; and I think it’s that tricky thing of when you’re part of something that is so filled with love and then people [don’t like it].”

But at the same time, Ridley understand that there are always going to be differing opinions. However, she does find there’s one element of fan reaction that seems to fuel the darker side of fandom:

“You know, everyone’s entitled to not like something but it feels like it’s changed slightly. I think in general that’s because [of] social media and what have you.”

From her own perspective, Ridley doesn’t understand the need to continually express the negativity. But she’s also in the unique position to feel genuine anguish about criticism lobbied against The Rise of Skywalker. Ridley concluded:

“Trying to scroll through my news feed in January and trying not to see Star Wars stuff, I’d see headlines and be like ‘Oh my god this is so upsetting.’ It’s been tricky but then it’s having that thing of I feel really proud of it, and I’m so thrilled to be part of it. But it’s a funny thing.”

Indeed, it can be a little awkward for someone in Daisy Ridley’s position, but fans love to talk about Star Wars, and they especially like to argue about it. The Rise of Skywalker, much like The Last Jedi, will be a point of contention for fans for years to come. Daisy Ridley will likely get questions about Star Wars for the rest of her career, but hopefully it’ll get a little easier to talk about it out in the open as time goes on. Maybe once a decade or so has gone by we’ll start to get a better picture of what went on behind the scenes when the cast and crew doesn’t have to be on the defensive. Just remember, no matter how you feel about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, J.J. Abrams says you’re right.