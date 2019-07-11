On the July 11, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Evil Dead, Sherlock Holmes 3, Spike Jonze, Hobbs and Shaw and Zack Snyder.

