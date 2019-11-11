Jeremy Irons Watchmen telescope

On the November 11, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista for a spoiler-filled conversation about the fourth episode of HBO’s Watchmen, entitled “If You Don’t Like My Story, Write Your Own.”

Opening Banter: Emails!

 

In Our Feature Presentation:

  • Lady Trieu
    • HT’s observation
    • She REALLY wanted that farm
    • Is this opening scene a flashback?
    • What is the real purpose of the Millennium Clock?
    • Ozymandias statue (“Because he IS old”)
    • Her daughter’s nightmare – was that her experience?
  • Angela Abar
    • Family tree
    • Lube Man! Who is he?
    • Will wants to make sure she received those memory pills, which might connect to Trieu’s daughter’s IV
  • Adrian Veidt
    • Swamp babies!
    • “Your flaws and this thoughtless design…I am most definitely not your maker. I would never have burdened such pathetic creatures with the gift of life.”
    • Launches slaughtered bodies into the sky
  • Crackpot corner
    • Is Cal Doctor Manhattan? (His “accident,” the way he talks to the kids about death, his survival of the White Night)
    • Will can walk! What is he up to?
    • Is Lady Trieu aligned with Doctor Manhattan somehow? Will asks her how much longer until their plan comes to fruition, and she pauses for a second and says, “three days.” Doctor Manhattan obviously had a unique relationship with time, and she knew exactly when the thing was going to crash in the Clark’s backyard
    • Any guesses as to what that thing was?

 

Other Articles Mentioned:

 

All the other stuff you need to know:

  • You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
  • /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. 
  • You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). 
  • Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
  • Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word! 
  • Thanks to Kris Keochinda for the opening theme song and @sirzapz on Twitter for the logo.
Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

/Film Daily Podcast, Spoiler Discussion

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.