Daily Podcast: ‘Watchmen’ Episode 4 Spoiler Discussion
Posted on Monday, November 11th, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On the November 11, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista for a spoiler-filled conversation about the fourth episode of HBO’s Watchmen, entitled “If You Don’t Like My Story, Write Your Own.”
Opening Banter: Emails!
In Our Feature Presentation:
- Lady Trieu
- HT’s observation
- She REALLY wanted that farm
- Is this opening scene a flashback?
- What is the real purpose of the Millennium Clock?
- Ozymandias statue (“Because he IS old”)
- Her daughter’s nightmare – was that her experience?
- Angela Abar
- Family tree
- Lube Man! Who is he?
- Will wants to make sure she received those memory pills, which might connect to Trieu’s daughter’s IV
- Adrian Veidt
- Swamp babies!
- “Your flaws and this thoughtless design…I am most definitely not your maker. I would never have burdened such pathetic creatures with the gift of life.”
- Launches slaughtered bodies into the sky
- Crackpot corner
- Is Cal Doctor Manhattan? (His “accident,” the way he talks to the kids about death, his survival of the White Night)
- Will can walk! What is he up to?
- Is Lady Trieu aligned with Doctor Manhattan somehow? Will asks her how much longer until their plan comes to fruition, and she pauses for a second and says, “three days.” Doctor Manhattan obviously had a unique relationship with time, and she knew exactly when the thing was going to crash in the Clark’s backyard
- Any guesses as to what that thing was?
- ‘Watchmen’ Says That “If You Don’t Like My Story, Write Your Own”
- The ‘Watchmen’ Reference Guide: “If You Don’t Like My Story, Write Your Own”
- ‘Watchmen’ Soundtrack From Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross is Now Streaming
- ‘Watchmen’ Episode 5 Promo: Through the Looking Glass
