Daily Podcast: ‘Watchmen’ Episode 3 Spoiler Discussion
Posted on Monday, November 4th, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On the November 1, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the third episode of HBO’s Watchmen, titled “She Was Killed By Space Junk.”
Opening Banter: Thanks to Kris Keochinda for the opening theme song and @sirzapz on Twitter for the logo
Episode Discussion:
- Who is Laurie Blake?
- Watchmen comic backstory
- She has a complicated relationship with masks, as seen through her relationships with Mr. Shadow (“he’s not a hero…he’s a fucking joke”) & Petey
- Is Keene behind this whole thing?
- Presidential hopeful. Crime is down 80% in Tulsa, other cities want to adopt the Defense of Police Act. Is he orchestrating these events to draw attention to him and his policies?
- Implies that he could get Nite Owl out of jail
- Introduction of Petey
- FBI Deputy Director seems resistant to Petey’s ideas to dive into the psychology of Rorschach – is there something else going on there?
- Millennium Clock – who is Lady Trieu?
- On the plane with Laurie, Petey says the word “fan” with real contempt
- Laurie interrogates Looking Glass, who reveals that Judd’s funeral is in a couple of hours
- Seventh Kavalry suicide bomber interrupts the funeral. Laurie (who was hiding a weapon) shoots him, Angela throws the bomb into Judd’s grave
- Face off between Laurie and Angela
- Adrian Veidt (confirmed)
- His “we’ll have a use for him before too long” quote appeared in the “previously on” segment – did we see that use in this episode?
- What is his endgame? Designs for a catapult/trebuchet, but Mr. Phillips has a rope attached to him
- Who is the game warden? What is the dynamic at play here? Is he in Argentina with plastic surgery?
- Car crashes down (ties in with her joke) – is Doctor Manhattan involved somehow? Does he care more than Laurie thinks?
- Tidbits: They’re staying at the Black Freighter Inn. Tartarus Acres is the name of the cemetery. Pirate imagery on the manor
