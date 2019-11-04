Watchmen Laurie Blake Jean Smart

On the November 1, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the third episode of HBO’s Watchmen, titled “She Was Killed By Space Junk.”

Episode Discussion:

  • Who is Laurie Blake?
    • Watchmen comic backstory
    • She has a complicated relationship with masks, as seen through her relationships with Mr. Shadow (“he’s not a hero…he’s a fucking joke”) & Petey
  • Is Keene behind this whole thing?
    • Presidential hopeful. Crime is down 80% in Tulsa, other cities want to adopt the Defense of Police Act. Is he orchestrating these events to draw attention to him and his policies?
    • Implies that he could get Nite Owl out of jail
  • Introduction of Petey 
  • FBI Deputy Director seems resistant to Petey’s ideas to dive into the psychology of Rorschach – is there something else going on there?
  • Millennium Clock – who is Lady Trieu?  
  • On the plane with Laurie, Petey says the word “fan” with real contempt
  • Laurie interrogates Looking Glass, who reveals that Judd’s funeral is in a couple of hours
  • Seventh Kavalry suicide bomber interrupts the funeral. Laurie (who was hiding a weapon) shoots him, Angela throws the bomb into Judd’s grave
  • Face off between Laurie and Angela
  • Adrian Veidt (confirmed)
    • His “we’ll have a use for him before too long” quote appeared in the “previously on” segment – did we see that use in this episode?
    • What is his endgame? Designs for a catapult/trebuchet, but Mr. Phillips has a rope attached to him
    • Who is the game warden? What is the dynamic at play here? Is he in Argentina with plastic surgery?
  • Car crashes down (ties in with her joke) – is Doctor Manhattan involved somehow? Does he care more than Laurie thinks?
  • Tidbits: They’re staying at the Black Freighter Inn. Tartarus Acres is the name of the cemetery. Pirate imagery on the manor

 

