On the November 1, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the third episode of HBO’s Watchmen, titled “She Was Killed By Space Junk.”

Opening Banter: Thanks to Kris Keochinda for the opening theme song and @sirzapz on Twitter for the logo

Episode Discussion:

Who is Laurie Blake? Watchmen comic backstory She has a complicated relationship with masks, as seen through her relationships with Mr. Shadow (“he’s not a hero…he’s a fucking joke”) & Petey

Is Keene behind this whole thing? Presidential hopeful. Crime is down 80% in Tulsa, other cities want to adopt the Defense of Police Act. Is he orchestrating these events to draw attention to him and his policies? Implies that he could get Nite Owl out of jail

Introduction of Petey

FBI Deputy Director seems resistant to Petey’s ideas to dive into the psychology of Rorschach – is there something else going on there?

Millennium Clock – who is Lady Trieu?

On the plane with Laurie, Petey says the word “fan” with real contempt

Laurie interrogates Looking Glass, who reveals that Judd’s funeral is in a couple of hours

Seventh Kavalry suicide bomber interrupts the funeral. Laurie (who was hiding a weapon) shoots him, Angela throws the bomb into Judd’s grave

Face off between Laurie and Angela

Adrian Veidt (confirmed) His “we’ll have a use for him before too long” quote appeared in the “previously on” segment – did we see that use in this episode? What is his endgame? Designs for a catapult/trebuchet, but Mr. Phillips has a rope attached to him Who is the game warden? What is the dynamic at play here? Is he in Argentina with plastic surgery?

Car crashes down (ties in with her joke) – is Doctor Manhattan involved somehow? Does he care more than Laurie thinks?

Tidbits: They’re staying at the Black Freighter Inn. Tartarus Acres is the name of the cemetery. Pirate imagery on the manor

Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know: