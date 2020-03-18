On the March 18, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Vin Diesel, the Razzie Awards, Westworld, and the Coronavirus vs. Hollywood.

Most Network TV Shows Won’t Finish Their Current Seasons Due to the Coronavirus

Chris (og HT): Box Office Could Lose Up to $2 Billion From Closures As Only 20% of U.S. Theaters Remain Open

Not All Theatrical Movies Will Go Straight to Streaming, Theater Owners Say

‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ratings Are Down Down 57% From Season 2

Vin Diesel Says Steven Spielberg Told Him to Direct Again or Else It Would Be a “Crime of Cinema”

Hollywood Coronavirus Cancellations: A List of Film, TV, and Entertainment Events Impacted By Pandemic

