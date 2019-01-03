annihilation

On the January 3, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by the /Film writing staff, including senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista, to count down their top 10 movies of 2018.

Opening Banter: What did you guys think of this year in movies?

#10

  • Chris: is Ben’s #8 (make Blindspotting joke)
  • HT: Minding the Gap
  • Ben: A Quiet Place

#9

  • Chris: is Ben’s #6 (make Hereditary joke)
  • HT: is Ben’s #8 (make Blindspotting joke)
  • Ben: is Chris’ #1 (make First Reformed joke)

#8

  • HT: Burning
  • Chris: is HT’s #3 (make The Favourite joke)
  • Ben: Blindspotting
    • (HT’s #9)
    • (Chris’ #10)

#7

  • Chris: Destroyer
  • HT: is Ben’s #2 (make Spider-verse joke)
  • Ben: Sorry to Bother You

#6

  • Chris: Mandy
  • HT: Eighth Grade
  • Ben: Hereditary
    • (Chris’ #9)

#5

  • Chris: is Ben’s #1 (make Annihilation joke)
  • Ben: Mission: Impossible – Fallout
  • HT: is Chris’ #2 (make Roma joke)

#4

  • Ben: Searching
  • Chris: is Ben’s #3 (make Beale Street joke)
  • HT: Paddington 2

 

#3

  • Ben: If Beale Street Could Talk
    • (Chris’ #4)
  • Chris: is HT’s #2 (make You Were Never Really Here joke)
  • HT: The Favourite
    • (Chris’ #8)

#2

  • Chris: Roma
    • (HT’s #5)
  • Ben: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
    • (HT’s #7)
  • HT: You Were Never Really Here
    • (Chris’ #3)

#1

  • Chris: First Reformed
    • (Ben’s #9)
  • HT: Shoplifters
  • Ben: Annihilation
    • (Chris’s #5)

Caveats: Are there any films you’ve yet to see that you think could be contenders?

Honorable Mentions

The lists presented separately:

Ben Pearson’s Top 10 Movies of 2018

A Quiet Place

First Reformed

Blindspotting

Sorry to Bother You

Hereditary

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Searching

If Beale Street Could Talk

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Annihilation

 

Hoai-Tran Bui’s Top 10 Movies of 2018

Minding the Gap

Blindspotting

Burning

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Eighth Grade

Roma

Paddington 2

The Favourite

You Were Never Really Here

Shoplifters

 

Chris Evangelista’s Top 10 Movies of 2018

Blindspotting

Hereditary

The Favourite

Destroyer

Mandy

Annihilation

If Beale Street Could Talk

You Were Never Really Here  

Roma

First Reformed

 

