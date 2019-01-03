Daily Podcast: The Top 10 Movies Of 2018, According To The /Film Writing Staff
Posted on Thursday, January 3rd, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the January 3, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by the /Film writing staff, including senior writer Ben Pearson, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista, to count down their top 10 movies of 2018.
Opening Banter: What did you guys think of this year in movies?
#10
- Chris: is Ben’s #8 (make Blindspotting joke)
- HT: Minding the Gap
- Ben: A Quiet Place
#9
- Chris: is Ben’s #6 (make Hereditary joke)
- HT: is Ben’s #8 (make Blindspotting joke)
- Ben: is Chris’ #1 (make First Reformed joke)
#8
- HT: Burning
- Chris: is HT’s #3 (make The Favourite joke)
- Ben: Blindspotting
- (HT’s #9)
- (Chris’ #10)
#7
- Chris: Destroyer
- HT: is Ben’s #2 (make Spider-verse joke)
- Ben: Sorry to Bother You
#6
- Chris: Mandy
- HT: Eighth Grade
- Ben: Hereditary
- (Chris’ #9)
#5
- Chris: is Ben’s #1 (make Annihilation joke)
- Ben: Mission: Impossible – Fallout
- HT: is Chris’ #2 (make Roma joke)
#4
- Ben: Searching
- Chris: is Ben’s #3 (make Beale Street joke)
- HT: Paddington 2
#3
- Ben: If Beale Street Could Talk
- (Chris’ #4)
- Chris: is HT’s #2 (make You Were Never Really Here joke)
- HT: The Favourite
- (Chris’ #8)
#2
- Chris: Roma
- (HT’s #5)
- Ben: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
- (HT’s #7)
- HT: You Were Never Really Here
- (Chris’ #3)
#1
- Chris: First Reformed
- (Ben’s #9)
- HT: Shoplifters
- Ben: Annihilation
- (Chris’s #5)
Caveats: Are there any films you’ve yet to see that you think could be contenders?
Honorable Mentions
The lists presented separately:
Ben Pearson’s Top 10 Movies of 2018
A Quiet Place
First Reformed
Blindspotting
Sorry to Bother You
Hereditary
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Searching
If Beale Street Could Talk
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Annihilation
Hoai-Tran Bui’s Top 10 Movies of 2018
Minding the Gap
Blindspotting
Burning
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Eighth Grade
Roma
Paddington 2
The Favourite
You Were Never Really Here
Shoplifters
Chris Evangelista’s Top 10 Movies of 2018
Blindspotting
Hereditary
The Favourite
Destroyer
Mandy
Annihilation
If Beale Street Could Talk
You Were Never Really Here
Roma
First Reformed
