Daily Podcast: The Mandalorian, Movie Theaters, Comic-Con, National Treasure, Community, Scream 5, The Batman & Stephen King
Posted on Monday, May 11th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the May 11, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including The Mandalorian, Movie Theaters, Comic-Con, National Treasure, Community, Scream 5, The Batman and Stephen King.
In The News:
- Brad (og Jacob): Boba Fett Survived! Will Appear In ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Played By Temuera Morrison
- Chris: Contact-Free Movie Theaters Being Tested in South Korea
- Brad: San Diego Comic-Con Announces “At Home” Edition to Keep the Convention Spirit Alive
- Chris: ‘National Treasure’ TV Series Getting Ready to Solve History’s Mysteries at Disney+
- Brad (og HT): ‘Community’ Movie Might Finally Be in the Works, According to Creator Dan Harmon
- Chris: ‘Scream 5’: Neve Campbell Confirms She’s Had Conversations About Returning to the Franchise
- Brad: ‘The Batman’ Will Have a Darker, Brooding Defender of Gotham, Confirms Co-Star Andy Serkis
- Chris: Stephen King’s ‘Revival’ Becoming a Movie From ‘Doctor Sleep’ Filmmaker Mike Flanagan
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.