On the July 1, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and TV news, including The Simpsons’ new voice actor policy, Sundance’s plans for 2021, The Mandalorian books, Jason Momoa’s Frosty the Snowman, a new TMNT film, and that D.A.R.Y.L. sequel we’ve all been waiting thirty-five years to see.

Opening Banter:

In The News:

‘D.A.R.Y.L.’ Sequel TV Series Starring Tony Hale in the Works For Some Inexplicable Reason

New CG Animated ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Movie is Coming from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg

‘The Mandalorian’ Books Are On the Way, But How Much Will They Expand the Series?

Sundance 2021 Planning Online Component and Screenings Outside of Utah

‘The Simpsons’ Won’t Have White Actors Voice Characters of Color Anymore, Mike Henry No Longer Voicing Cleveland Brown on ‘Family Guy’

Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.

/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes , Google Podcasts , Overcast , Spotify and all the popular podcast apps ( RSS ).

Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com . Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.

Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!