Daily Podcast: The Hunt, Clue Remake, Parasite, and Mission: Impossible Sequels
Posted on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 by Ben Pearson
On the February 11, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and TV news, including Parasite expanding into more theaters, the Parasite TV series may have a new lead, the Clue remake finds a director, Chris McQuarrie teases Mission: Impossible sequel stunts, and The Hunt is back on track for a theatrical release.
Opening Banter:
In the News:
- Brad – ‘Parasite’ Expanding Into 2,000 Theaters After Best Picture Win at the Oscars
- Chris – Rumor: ‘Parasite’ TV Series Might Star Mark Ruffalo
- Brad – ‘Clue’ Remake with Ryan Reynolds Now in the Hands of ‘The Muppets’ Director James Bobin
- Chris – ‘Mission: Impossible’ Sequels Won’t Send Tom Cruise to Space, But Will Make Christopher McQuarrie Puke in a Bucket
- Chris – ‘The Hunt’ Trailer: The Controversial Blumhouse Film Gets a New Release Date
Other Articles Mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.